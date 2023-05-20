SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drive around KELOLAND and you may notice more electric cars than ever before.

It turns out, electric cars have been around longer than you might think.

A search through the KELOLAND News archives for the 70th Anniversary revealed a story from January 1968 on an electric car in KELOLAND.

The car was described as being in developmental stages. It was built by Westinghouse and bought by East River Electric for a study. The car “could be the car of the future,” the story said.

The electric car from 1968. The engine of the 1968 electric car.

The story as the car was lacking in comforts such as a heater or defrosting system but also points out it cost about half as much to operate as a traditional six-cylinder car.

The car was powered by standard car batteries connected to a chain drive that power two 4 1/2 power motors. It had a 50-mile radius.