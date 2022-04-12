SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is Election Day in Sioux Falls.

Voters will be selecting the city’s next mayor along with four city council members and deciding on two ballot issues.

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and voters will need to go to their precincts to cast a ballot. You can use the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling location. All you need to bring with you to vote is a government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, tribal card, or veterans ID. If you are a college student, you can bring a school identification card.

If one of the three candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote, they will be elected the next mayor. But if none of them receive a majority vote, the top two candidates with the most votes will head to a run-off election.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the election throughout the day.

Once polls close at 7 p.m., we’ll be monitoring the ballot counting process and track down the election winners.

Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10, on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.