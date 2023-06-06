MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Money for athletic facilities and selling lake property are two issues voters in Mitchell, as well as parts of Davison and Hanson Counties, are deciding Tuesday.

The Mitchell School District bond election is for $17 million for financing school facilities including a new high school gym, locker rooms, auxiliary gym, gymnastics/multi-purpose room, and wrestling/dance room.

For the bond to pass, it needs 60% of the vote. Absentee voting started May 22 and polls are open at the Davison County Fairgrounds 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Mitchell’s current high school was built in 1962. According to the Mitchell School District website, the impact on taxes will be approximately 44 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. That turns out to be $3.67 per month on a $100,000 home.

In January, the Mitchell School Board approved $45.5 million for a new high school without the athletic facilities. One Mitchell School Board seat is also being decided Tuesday.

The new high school will be built across the street from the current high school building. It will connect to the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy as well as the Performing Arts Center.

Lake Mitchell property sale measure

In addition to the $17 million bond vote for athletic facilities with a new high school, there are city council races and an initiated measure vote.

The initiated measure would remove park land designation from eight city-owned properties located on Lake Mitchell. If the measure passes, the city signed a resolution saying the proceeds from the property sales would go to the Lake Mitchell Fund to be used for Lake Mitchell improvements.

The Davison County Auditor’s office is assisting with the ballot counting, but the city of Mitchell and Mitchell School District are in charge of reporting the results.

This story will be updated when election results are announced.