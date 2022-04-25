SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After four days and nine performances, the Shrine Circus has ended its stay at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Following a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the El Riad Shrine Circus made a successful return to Sioux Falls.

“The people that came through the door that bought tickets and came with their kids and their families, the grandmas and grandpas just absolutely had a fabulous time and there were big smiles on their faces,” El Riad Shrine Potentate Jim Slater said.

“We had hopes for some good numbers and we were very satisfied with the numbers that we had,” El Riad Shrine Circus Chairman Larry Johnson said.

Circus Chairman Larry Johnson says the circus attracted nearly 36,000 people during its nine performances and required about 300 volunteers per show.

“We had a lot of people step up and help us with everything, all the Shriners, the wives, and everything. We had a lot of people that helped us out,” Johnson said.

“Some of them stay for every show, some of them work all nine, some of them can only work one, but without all the volunteers we get out of the Shrine and throughout the community that like to come and help us, this thing would be very difficult to run,” Slater said.

“The financial impact of the circus is significant, accounting for about one-third of the organization’s annual operating budget.

“Financially, it really, really helps make sure the lights stay on, we can keep the building in tip-top shape for any event that we have in here,” Slater said.

Leaving the Shriners just as happy as the circus-goers.

“Even during the circus when they’d be out and around they’d stop and tell you thank you, thank for bringing it back, they were really appreciative,” Johnson said.

The Shrine Circus now makes its way to Mitchell, with the Corn Palace hosting the first of six shows over three days Monday night at 7:00.