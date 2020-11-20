Eighth Street bridge in downtown Sioux Falls to reopen Friday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re just hours from the barricades coming down at a major construction project in downtown Sioux Falls. The 8th Street Bridge, which has been undergoing upgrades since the spring, re-opens to traffic Friday morning. The reopening can’t come soon enough for nearby shops that have been dealing with a drop in business from the detours.

Workers with Simply Perfect at the 8th and Railroad Center have an extra spring in their steps now that the 8th Street Bridge is reopening.

“There were times where we were like is this ever going to end? But it’s okay, we made it,” Simply Perfect store manager Megan Bauer said.

The furniture and home decor store is just a block from the construction site. Fewer customers walked through the doors while the bridge was closed because of the challenges they faced taking detours.

“I love downtown shopping and the 8th & Railroad shops and when I come here, I have to really think about my route before I get here,” customer Paula Rogers said.

The bridge’s reopening will improve the traffic flow and give drivers easier access to their downtown destinations.

“It will be a huge impact for downtown. There aren’t a lot of direct routes to get in and out of downtown. Eighth Street is a big one,” City of Sioux Falls Civil Engineer Dena Knutson said.

The bridge reopening comes at an ideal time for downtown shops as they prepare for what they hope will be the start of a busy holiday shopping season.

“We are unbelievably thankful that it is happening now. This is the fourth quarter, this is the end of the year. This is our big push for the holiday. We really, really appreciate anybody coming in,” Bauer said.

The Simply Perfect staff can take a victory lap around the barricades, ready for drivers to make their way down 8th Street again, and into their store.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle, but we made it through,” Bauer said.

There will still be some construction going on once the bridge reopens Friday. Crews have to complete work underneath the bridge, including landscaping along the river greenway.