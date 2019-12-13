Eight leads remain in Peskey interstate shooting death.

It’s a grim anniversary for a KELOLAND family with no closure. Sioux Falls realtor, Melissa Peskey was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 70 through Missouri on December 13, last year.

Her two children, who were in the car, came away with barely a scratch.

While no one has been arrested in her death, the Peskey case hasn’t gone cold.

Our KELOLAND investigation first broke the story of Melissa Peskey being shot on her cross-country trip with her children a year ago Friday.

Thursday Missouri investigators report that over the last twelve months they have followed up on 185 leads.

Eight of those leads are still being actively investigated. The latest tip on Peskey’s killing came in over the last month.



Melissa Peskey’s sisters Kara and Jessica Renken had heart-to-heart conversations with her before she left Sioux Falls on December 13, 2018.



“The last conversation we had, it was very intense. And it really gave me reason; I was scared for her. It really made me think and then when this happened, it really made me think,” Jessica Renken said.



The sisters and their mother helped Melissa pack up her car and two children. Peskey was heading to South Carolina. But her family says it was not for a vacation; that she was leaving her husband Ryan.

Kara was on the phone with Melissa while she drove down Interstate 70 by Booneville, MO.

Melissa told her it was raining, a semi was in the ditch and another car was swerving all over the road.



Kara Renken: Then she said, ‘Just a minute honey, I’m going to put the phone down, so that way she could get around the car and we started talking again and it wasn’t 2-3 minutes later and she stopped talking.



The Missouri State Patrol says there is no evidence that connects the Peskey case to any other shootings in the area. One of Melissa’s friends came forward to KELOLAND Investigates earlier this year, asking that her identity be hidden because Melissa had told her she was afraid for her life.



“And it was during that conversation that she said what is making me come forward today. And that is, ‘If anything ever happens to me, you have to promise me that you will let the police know that Ryan did this?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And she said, ‘He has threatened to shoot me or kill me and if anything ever happens, you have to promise me.’ So I said, ‘Okay I will.'”



Ryan Peskey initially told KELOLAND Investigates that he was told he was a “person of interest” by investigators. He said that was because he didn’t pick up the phone at 11 that night when authorities called following her murder.

Peskey says he was sleeping and did pick up few hours later.

We reached Ryan Peskey by phone this week, but he said he had nothing to tell us regarding his wife’s case.

Melissa’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise reward money for a crack in the case.

Missouri investigators won’t give me any details, but did tell me they’ve issued 50 search warrants and six subpoenas and are awaiting information from recent warrants that have been served.