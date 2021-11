PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Thomas Denny Sanford of Sioux Falls was the 'implicated individual' whose attorneys argued shouldn't be publicly identified in a case that the South Dakota Supreme Court recently decided against the Sioux Falls billionaire.

The Supreme Court publicly released the identifying documents Wednesday, after an appeal period expired without Sanford's attorneys asking the court to rehear the case following its October 27, 2021, decision.