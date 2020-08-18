Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota. These eight men were arrested:

Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 20, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Cody Wayne Hopkins, 29, Montgomery, PA – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Michael Ray Hudson, 32, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Travis John McDonald, 28, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

William Nicholas Riley, 60, Sturgis, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Kevin William Clements, 22, Claysville, PA – Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Darren Wilber Harrison, 25, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Christopher Covey Dale Truax, 33, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that two of the men had been arrested on charges of attempting commercial sex trafficking of a minor.

Six others were arrested for attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The investigation was conducted by both federal and South Dakota law enforcement officers and operated for the entire duration of the 10-day rally. The annual event was expected to draw at least 250,000 people to western South Dakota.