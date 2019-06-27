Eide Bailly helps clean up flood damage for 12th annual community day

Although Thursday started out with some bad weather, the skies cleared up.

And, a local business took advantage of the beautiful weather.

Accounting firm Eide Bailly has a community day every year. Employees go out and give back to Sioux Falls in different ways. With all of this year’s flooding, they chose to help clean up damage at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

Despite a rain delay, they made the best of it.

“This is our 12th year of community day, we have over 90 people outside here today helping out the city of Sioux Falls with clearing branches and doing other fun things here,” Eide Bailly employee Aaron Clayton said.

Even as the day heated up and the bugs started to fly, their focus was on Sioux Falls and giving back to the city.

“Personally I just love to get out there and give back. I mean, our business is based off of everyone in the community so if it weren’t for the community, we wouldn’t have our jobs and our well-being so to be able to get out and give back is just awesome,” Eide Bailly employee Joe Parsley said.

It’s a chance to work together as a team in a new atmosphere.

“I just enjoy the teamwork, the camaraderie of everybody. We’re a big office so we don’t always get the chance to interact with everyone so it’s just a way to meet every body in the office, get to know them a little bit better and spend some time together as a team,” Clayton said.

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum wasn’t the only place that needed some extra hands after this Spring’s flooding.

Other volunteers also helped make a difference after cleaning up a local camp.