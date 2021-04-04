Egg hunting and boosting business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful day on Saturday to get outside and maybe even do some Easter egg hunting; at least that’s what some people were doing in downtown Sioux Falls today.

Lauren Soulek: What is your guys’ favorite part about Easter?

“Candy,” egg hunter Aerrilann said.

“Candy,” egg hunter Caedence said.

“The food,” egg hunter Edason said.

People in downtown Sioux Falls got an early taste of Easter with this third-annual egg hunt.

LS: How many eggs have you guys gotten so far?

“I think I got, um, fifty,” Caedence said.

“So much I don’t even know,” Aerrilann said.

“She got about fifty, I got about like seven, ten,” egg hunter Edward said.

“I got like twenty maybe,” Edason said.

But it wasn’t just the kids out hunting who got something sweet the day before Easter.

“It’s a great time for parents to get out with their kids and then, you know, actually, we just like to be introduced to lots of different people and have a little bit of fun with it,” Thomas James Faini, owner of Bechtold’s Jewelry said.

“It’s really fun to see all of the kids’ faces light up when they see the fun candy that they’re receiving,” Lauriebelle’s employee Maddie Goldammer said.

“It’s been super busy, we actually ran out of eggs a couple hours ago so we’ve just been giving them all the candy we have in the back,” Lauriebelle’s employee Madyson Redday said.

All told, seventeen businesses participated in the egg hunt.

“It’s more like an investment in future business than anything. It’s not really about boosting business, but being part of the commmunity,” Faini said.

“It’s fun that it’s like parents with their kids because usually you just see like a mom come in to get away from their kid, but they’re all together and it’s cute to see them,” Goldammer said.

Egg hunters Aerrilann, Edason, Edward and Caedence had one last message for everyone…

“Happy Easter!”