SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of families will have some fresh eggs in the fridge thanks to a partnership between Feeding South Dakota and SDSU.

The Jackrabbit men and women didn’t just rack up points this basketball season, but also eggs.

For every free throw made by the two teams at Frost Arena, Dakota Layers planned on donating a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

“We’ve been partnering with SDSU for six years for this free throw donation. It’s been a fun partnership and a fun way to be able to enjoy the game and see what we can do for donations,” Dakota Layers general manager Jason Ramsdell said.

The free throw score on the season was 462 points, but an extra boost from Dakota Layers brought the final tally to 540 cartons of eggs.

They were dropped off at Feeding South Dakota on Tuesday.

“It’s absolutely heartwarming to see this donation that Dakota Layers has made, and we’re just thrilled with their partnership with our athletic department,” SDSU Athletics assistant athletic director for development Ryan Christy said.

Thanks to the donation 540 families will get a dozen eggs through Feeding South Dakota’s mobile food distributions.

“When we distribute food we’re not only talking about just getting food to people. We want to get healthy food to people because we know that when it comes to affordability they’re going to make the less expensive choices versus the healthy choices,” Feeding South Dakota marketing and communications director Stacey Andernacht said.

That’s why this donation is a win for Feeding South Dakota’s mission and families.

Dakota Layers has donated more than 5 million eggs to Feeding South Dakota since 2008.