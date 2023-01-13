HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A month after a deadly train crash south of Harrisburg, an effort is now underway to increase safety measures at the crash site.

A father, mother and daughter were all in their pickup when it collided with the train on 274th street, seriously injuring 44-year old Phil Torgerson and killing 45-year-old Jen and their 12-year-old daughter Kaylee.

“Of course at that time of night, I think it was around 5 p.m., the sun’s coming in then and he just couldn’t see anything. I think it was the perfect storm,” Jodi Kuipers said.

It’s an incredibly difficult site for Kuipers to visit, knowing the conditions that led to that perfect storm took away her twin sister Jen.

“We’ve always been very very close, she was my best friend,” Kuipers said.

The crash happened just nine days after their 45th birthday, and as much as she misses her sister, Kuipers says the loss of her young niece cuts even deeper.

“Kaylee really did have a bright future, she was so super smart, I was excited to see what would come for her,” Kuipers said.

While her future was cut short, Kuipers is finding comfort in her effort to make sure Kaylee and Jen’s death is not forgotten.

“Kaylee’s Crusade for Change is really just about what we can do to get the gates and the lights put up at this location,” Kuipers said.

Right now, 274th Street may be a rural road, but during busy traffic hours, a lot of people who live in Harrisburg use this as a back road. Kuipers says traffic will get even worse as more development happens to the south of town.

“They’re going to be putting in more housing, that means more families out here, more families that will be using this road, and I think its important to make sure that they’re safe,” Kuipers said..

She says Phil and Jen lived in Harrisburg for 10 years and drove 274th Street hundreds of times to avoid traffic in town.

“You can’t see anything beyond where this berm is, and he didn’t see the train, at all,” Kuipers said.

Immediately after the crash, Lincoln County’s Emergency Manager reminded all drivers about the importance of yielding at all railroad crossings.

“Be very careful and aware of where that train might be. Some places there could be a blind spot that could block it,” Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman said.

It’s why Jodi is working with local and state officials to re-evaluate the safety of this site.

“They’re doing a study right now to determine if the lights and the gates are needed at this location,” Kuipers said.

Jodi says it could take more than a year to get the approval, along with state or federal funding to get those in place, in the meantime she’s advocating for temporary measures to help warn people of the danger ahead.

“Whether it be solar lights, even if it’s a blinking light, something to alert people that a train is out here,” Kuipers said. “If we can prevent another tragedy from happening and them having to go through this, then it’s all worth it.”

BNSF Railway says the first step to changing a signal at a railroad crossing is a diagnostic with members of the DOT, the road authority and the railroad, something Kuipers says should happen at the Harrisburg crossing later this month.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, a spokesperson for BNSF said trains cannot stop quickly.

A 100-car freight train would typically take more than a mile to stop. According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), statistics show that approximately 50% of highway-rail crossing collisions occur where active warning devices are present. BNSF works with the nonprofit group Operation Lifesaver to increase awareness and safety education for the public.