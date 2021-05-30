Educator reflects on Washington High School graduating class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite all the changes COVID-19 brought for the class of 2021, they still got to walk the stage with their families watching.

“It was a really challenging year, but kids are so resilient,” Washington Success Coordinator Roberta Bennett said. “And after being remote learning last year, our kids wanted to be back in the building, and for me, I wanted to be back in the building with them. And so, the excitement was still there. The end goal was still to get them across the stage, which is going to be amazing.”

Superintendent Jane Stavem said in her speech that she believes Washington prepared them well, and that the district feels privileged to have taught each of the graduating seniors.