SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new education program is gaining momentum at a Sioux Falls school. It combines the fun of a game show with the hard work of the classroom.

The program at R.F. Pettigrew Elementary School involves a wind tunnel and a chance to grab tickets for prizes.

Journey Wagner, come on down. Once first-grader Journey is in the booth it’s time for the countdown.

“3,2,1 go journey go!”

Journey got 17 tickets, we asked her what it felt like and she said Windy.

“It was hard to catch them because they were blowing everywhere around,” said Journey.

Each ticket has a student’s name.

Kids, like Ryker Smith, can get their name on one by paying attention to the lessons.

“When the tickets fly around I always wonder what it would feel like to be in there,” said Ryker.

“Thank you KELOLAND for being here!”

The suspense isn’t over yet, all of the names that Journey gathered will be put in a drawing for prizes.

This is part of a program taught at the school called the 7 mindsets. For instance in April the mindset is “The Time is Now” which inspires the kids to take action and act with purpose.

“I haven’t ever seen a group of this many students get rallied behind the mindsets they were able to do in this curriculum this project,” said principal Kevin Dick.

The program came at the right time.

Principal Dick and his staff felt students needed a boost and a way to improve their outlook on life in the wake of the worst of the pandemic.

“We want them engaged in school also hopeful for their future,” he said.

The 7 mindsets also teach kids to cope with their feelings, like when they get upset about something at school they might count to ten.

“We are going to try to calm ourselves down so we can keep on learning, that’s the whole idea of school is to keep on learning,” said Dick to the assembled first graders.

The program is funded by a grant from the Sioux Falls Education Foundation. For some of these kids, it may be the ticket to a brighter future.