PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the Red Cloud Indian School has been working to create a Lakota Immersion Program for its students on the Pine Ridge Reservation. And in 2018, that became a reality for K through 12 students.

From 1880 to 1980, the Red Cloud School was a boarding school, stripping students of their heritage.

Now, it’s doing the exact opposite.

“Traditionally I think the education system was designed to fail indigenous students. It was intended to industrialize and assimilate who we are and so us dismantling that traditional education system and rebuilding something based on our teachings and our language and who we are is necessary for our indigenous youth to thrive,” Elyssa Sierra Concha, Red Cloud Indian School, said.

This was not an easy process due to the lack of Lakota speakers and there was no curriculum.

“We have been making everything from scratch, that has been a huge struggle. Basically, we are developing curriculum as we go,” Concha said.

But with dedicated teachers, the immersion program is flourishing.

“They are learning the language as well as teaching it all day every day so they go home and they are making curriculum for us. They are taking Lakota Language classes 5 nights a week so it’s a lot of work but it has been going really well. Our students have been thriving academically, emotionally and spiritually,” Concha said.

This school year, Rapid City has started a Pilot Lakota Immersion Program.

“As someone who grew up in the RCAS system, K through 12, and seeing the immersion program that has been created and the success of it down at Red Cloud, I believe it is really instrumental to our indigenous students to be able to have that opportunity to instill language, culture and pride in a city, urban setting,” Lafawn Janis, from Rapid City, said.

Valuable lessons that these students will someday share with future generations.

Last week, Rapid City leaders were able to tour the Red Cloud Indian School and sit in on the Lakota Immersion Classes.