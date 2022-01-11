Edina Realty expands to South Dakota, acquires Hegg Realtors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Edina Realty has acquired Hegg Realtors in Sioux Falls.

According to a news release, Hegg will maintain its local brand as Hegg Realtors, an Edina Realty company.

Edina Realty has 75 offices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome more than 200 agents from Hegg Realtors to the Edina Realty family,” said CEO Greg Mason. “Bill, Gregg and their agents have built an incredible business over the past 77 years. We look forward to expanding our network to include their expertise in South Dakota.”

Hegg Realtors was founded in 1945 and has led the South Dakota real estate market for 77 years.