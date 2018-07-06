Local News

Economic Development Group Seeks $2M From Rapid City

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An economic development group is asking Rapid City for $2 million over the next five years to create nearly 5,000 jobs and draw $300 million in business investment.
    
The Elevate Rapid City group pitched the plan to city officials Monday. Elevate aims to create high-paying jobs by helping local startups grow, supporting the growth of the Ellsworth Air Force Base, improving the current workforce's skills and enhancing the city's business reputation.
    
Group leaders say per capita income, job growth and new business investments will serve as benchmarks and be tracked monthly.
    
Elevate includes the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, Ellsworth Development Authority and Economic Development Foundation. The group has raised $4 million in private-sector funding.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates