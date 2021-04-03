Eastside Lutheran hosts drive-thru ‘Eggstravaganza’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not all Easter goodies had to be hunted on Saturday. Eastside Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls hosted a drive-thru Easter Eggstravaganza. Bags filled with candy, crafts and the Easter story were handed out to cars in the church’s parking lot.

“We just have a lot of people who are feeling a little disconnected, like, I think we all are around this time. So this was a great way to just kind of meet our neighbors,” associate pastor Joel Pakan said.

Sunday Eastside Lutheran Church will have in-person Easter services and a live-stream, as well.