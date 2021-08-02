Eastern South Dakota Chapter of the Red Cross adds more vehicles to fleet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — The Eastern South Dakota Chapter of the Red Cross just added to its fleet of vehicles.

This new Emergency Response Vehicle has more storage for food, water and supplies. This allows teams from South Dakota to better respond to disasters both in the region and nationally.

“It can hold blankets and cots where we can immediately stand up a shelter in the event of an emergency, it can help with mass feeding in a shelter situation. It can also help with canteens if we’re helping the local first responders, whether it’s local emergency management, law enforcement or the fire department. We can also help them by supplying water and snacks out of the back of this vehicle as well,” Patty Brooks, Executive Director Eastern South Dakota Chapter, said.

Four sponsors helped the Red Cross with funding for the Emergency Response Vehicle.