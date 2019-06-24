Eastern South Dakota being featured by Brand USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A travel organization is in eastern South Dakota spotlighting the best it has to offer.

Brand USA markets parts of the country to international travelers and more. The video this crew is putting together is featuring SculptureWalk and other spots in Yankton, Brookings and Mitchell.

“BrandUSA has a program about Road Trip USA. So we’ll be going to Yankton, Mitchell, Brookings, visiting the wonders. The Corn Palace and showcasing all that there is to see,” Amiguet said.

Brand USA’s video is being paid for by the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and South Dakota Tourism. On top of SculptureWalk, the group from California and Colorado will be making stops at Falls Park and the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.