Eastern South Dakota air quality back to ‘unhealthy’, western South Dakota moves to ‘moderate’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a brief break from the smoke, eastern South Dakota has moved back into the ‘unhealthy’ category Sunday morning.
Central and western South Dakota have moved from unhealthy to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ and ‘moderate.
8:30 a.m.
Wildfires at Lake Winnipeg in Canada on Thursday pushed the smoke into South Dakota where it has been lingering.
Overnight, crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation have been working to contain a wildfire near Calico, South Dakota. Residents were temporarily evacuated but have since returned home.