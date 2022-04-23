GREELEY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a 9-year-old girl died in a residential fire in eastern Iowa.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Greeley, located about 60 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids. The caller said there was a child inside the residence.

Crews found the body of the girl inside the building. The home is considered a total loss.

Fire departments from Greeley, Edgewood, Delaware and Manchester responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Greeley Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.