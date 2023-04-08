PIERRE, SD (KELO) — There’s a new location for this year’s Pierre Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt will take place at the South Dakota Capitol, instead of its traditional venue at the Governor’s Residence, starting at 1 p.m. Children up to the age of 12 are invited to take part. Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden will serve as host of the event which will include a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. That’s followed by Easter worship at 10:30 a.m.

If you can’t attend Easter services in-person, stay tuned to KELOLAND TV. Sunday TV Mass airs at 10 a.m. Central Time. That’s followed by a broadcast from Celebrate Church at 11 a.m.

There are plenty of movie options for your Easter Sunday entertainment. The State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls is showing Noah, rated PG-13. Admission is free with a theater membership.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG plus Renfield and The Pope’s Exorcist, both rated R.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Iowa Barnstormers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 5:05 p.m.

Watch final round action of The Masters golf tournament here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage from Augusta National begins at 1 p.m. Central Time. KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 p.m. will air on KELOXTRA.