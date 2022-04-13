SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you aren’t able to celebrate Easter at church services in person, you can worship from wherever you are at.

KELOLAND Media Group will bring you several opportunities to watch an Easter service from local churches on TV or online on Sunday.

Look for the following services throughout the day.

The first Easter service will be Catholic mass at 10 a.m. CT Sunday.

A service from Celebrate will air on KELO-TV and KELOXTRA at 11 a.m. CT.

KELO-TV and online

Zion Lutheran Church 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Brookings First United Methodist 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. CT

KELOXTRA

Brookings First United Methodist 11:30 a.m. – noon CT

KCLO and online

Calvary Lutheran 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. MT

CW of the Black Hills

