Easter egg hunters took over downtown Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful day to search for some eggs, get some candy and maybe even do a little shopping along the way.

Seventeen downtown businesses were part of the event handing out Easter eggs to kids and parents today. Last year, the egg hunt was cancelled because of COVID-19, so the businesses KELOLAND News talked to said it was nice to see people out and about again this Easter weekend.

“The Easter egg hunt has been going amazing. The kids are having a blast. We’re seeing buckets and we’re seeing lots of smiles and lots of people enjoying the beautiful day, so, love it. Absolutely love it,” Thomas James Faini, owner of Bechtold’s Jewelry said.

