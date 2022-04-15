SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family is putting smiles on children’s faces with their Easter decorations.

“Ohhh yes, we like to see the bunnies out there don’t we?” Willmert said

Little Isaac has been at Sanford’s Children’s Hospital since November of last year.

In between his leukemia treatments, one of his favorite pastimes is to sit in his chair and look out the window.

“This is his spot, we like to get out of the room just to break up the day and we have discovered that the corner here is the best spot to be because of the nice big windows and there’s always fun things to look at outside,” Deidre Willmert, grandma, said.

The view that has Isaac so excited to look out the window?.. Peter Cottontail and his Easter friends.

“We set them up so the kids could enjoy them. A lot of the nurses park along the street and walking by they would say ‘oh keep the decorations the kids love it,” Kate Weir, decorator, said.

After hearing how much the kids liked looking at their Christmas decorations, these homeowners knew how important it was to continue decorating.

“It brought a big smile to my face, you know if you can let them think about something else for even five seconds other than their illness, I think that’s just great,” said Pat Weir, decorator.

A small gesture that makes the world of difference for kids like Isaac and their families.

“It’s… so great that they do this for us. It’s just one more thing that.. like I said, it’s the little things…” Willmert said.

“The Weir family is now planning to decorate for all holidays big and small.