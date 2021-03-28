Easter 2021: In-person church and staying safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last year, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls completely transformed what they knew worship to be and moved it online. But now, the pastor is excited to once again have people in the pews for Easter services.

“It’s so important that the people of Christ are gathered together, to physically be together is really important,” Jonathan Werre, pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church said.

Digital worship is still an option at the church, though.

“We didn’t do livestream before this and now we do and it has been a huge blessing,” Werre said. “Not just because of COVID but for some of our older, you know, our members of later maturity, who sometimes have trouble getting out, especially in the winter time and they can still be part of what we’re doing through livestream.”

For those who do decide to gather for in-person Easter celebrations, Dr. Mike Elliott says it’s important to follow safety guidelines.

“We are still encouraging that folks check the CDC website and follow the mitigation strategies that they outline,” Dr. Mike Elliott, chief medical officer at Avera McKennan Hospital said. “We’re all tired, right. We’re tired of wearing masks and of all of this, but it turns out the virus doesn’t care much.”

For many people, spring and Easter can be seen as a time of renewal, and now, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could offer hope as well.

“When you think that a year ago, this was brand new to us, there wasn’t even a vaccine talked about, and now, all of sudden, we’re giving 100 thousand vaccines a day, or more, around the country,” Elliott said.

“Nature is coming back to life and now you made that connection with COVID and there’s a sense of that too, right, we’re at the end of one chapter, we’re going to start a new one and we’re all glad of it, aren’t we. We’re all glad of it,” Werre said.

Elliot says to press on.

“My suggestion would be, let’s stay vigilant with these mitigation strategies, let’s hold on a little bit longer, let’s get everybody vaccinated that we can,” Elliott said.