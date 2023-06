SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a suspect in a late-night burglary.

Police say someone hid inside an employee bathroom on the East Side Target on June 25th.

After everyone left the store, the suspect left the bathroom and took several items from the store.

Police say when the suspect left they set off the alarm and fled.

If you have any information on the theft call police.