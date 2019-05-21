East Side Lutheran Church celebrates 100-year anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's a big milestone for the congregation at East Side Lutheran Church as they celebrate a century of worship.

"Back in the year 1919, a group of people decided there was a need for a congregation on the east side of the tracks in Sioux Falls. From that meeting was born this congregations," Layne Nelson said.

Layne Nelson is the lead pastor of the church. He says this congregation has gotten a lot bigger since that first meeting.

"Since then we have grown to a membership of well over 1,200 people," Nelson said.

One of those members is Kay Dammer. She has attended this church for 78 years.

"This has been a really exciting day. It's been exciting working up to this day. I've looked forward to this for a long time," Dammer said.

The congregation here at East Side Lutheran say this church fills a big need here in Sioux Falls.

"It seems the doors are always open to somebody at some time as we serve the community to the glory of God," Nelson said.

"We're trying to fill the need of the needy people. We're trying to help out where we can," Dammer said.

"There are a lot of needs in this neighborhood. There are a lot of people who are looking for direction. We have provided a meeting place for many people," congregation president Carla Middlen said.

The congregation says they still have big goals for the church.

"I hope that we'll continue to reach out and be a positive force in the community " Middlen said.

"I just hope that we keep growing and that we keep reaching out to the needy people," Dammer said.

If you want to know more about the history of the church, the congregation has compiled a book of the full history of East Side Lutheran Church, which you can get at the church at 1300 East 10th Street.

