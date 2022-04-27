SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to helping foster families is set to host a fundraising gala.

The number of kids in foster care is growing by the day.

“Every month our numbers keep going up, unfortunately, and we are serving more and more families,” Foster Care Clothing Closet President Holly Christensen said.

East River Foster Parent Network supplies families with a long list of items through its Foster Care Clothing Closet. The organization is looking to grow its mission and preparing to host its first-ever fundraising gala.

“They can get a nice meal and hear some of our stories and learn more and more about our program,” Treasurer & Compliance Chair Beverly Lush said.

The money raised will help fund current programs, while also fundraising for a new, bigger space.

“When we moved in we thought it was super great, it was super big, and within just a few weeks we were already outgrowing it,” Lush said.

“Our biggest need is honestly the new location. We need a bigger space to be able to offer all the kids a shopping-like experience like we’re able to offer our current teenagers,” Christensen said.

The gala will take place at Summit Events Hall in Sioux Falls, and hits close to home for many of the people involved.

“The family that runs Summit Event Hall is also a local foster and adoptive family, and all the way to our caterer. She also grew up in the foster care system and is now a successful restaurant owner,” Christensen said.

The fundraiser is also your chance to give back.

“Foster kids need us, they need someone, and why not be you,” Lush said.

The gala is Tuesday, May 3rd from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Summit Events Hall.

Click HERE if you’d like to attend the gala or simply donate to the East River Foster Parent Network.