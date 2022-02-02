SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization designed to help foster families thrive needs your assistance.

The East River Foster Parent Network in Sioux Falls is seeking volunteers to work a few hours each week at its Clothing Closet. Tera Stough is a volunteer and newcomer to fostering, receiving her first two kids last April.

“It’s important to have access to a place like this because these kids come with the clothes that are on their back, so they might not have pajamas with them, they might not have a diaper bag with wipes or formula, so what do you do, I mean you need formula. You come here, it’s a safe place,” Tera Stough said.

The organization is currently seeking about 35 volunteers. They’re also collecting new books for young children, pre-teens, and teens during the month of February.