SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization that strives to help children in need is reinventing itself, on paper at least.

After eleven years, East River Foster Parent Network and its Clothing Closet are getting a makeover.

“Our new name is The Foster Network and under that we have The Clothing Closet, which is now The Closet,” The Foster Network President Marla Rasmussen said.

Marla Rasmussen is President of The Foster Network. The reason behind the change is to simplify the name while making it clear who they’re here to serve.

“East River just kind of made it seem like we weren’t going to help anybody throughout the state, and we do help any foster family or child in care throughout the state,” Rasmussen said.

The Closet is currently assisting foster families through its Back to School event.

“It’s our first time doing school supplies along with the clothing,” Rasmussen said. “Each child that comes in will be able to get five outfits, new shoes, new underwear, new socks, new pajamas, and then a brand new backpack full of school supplies,” Rasmussen added.

The Foster Network already has more than 70 kids signed up to receive school supplies, and The Closet’s biggest need is new backpacks.

“School, standard-sized backpack, one that you can easily get a three-ring binder in or a laptop or mainly just so you can get those larger items into them,” Rasmussen said.

Names change, but the organization’s commitment to kids remains the same.

“We’re trying to make sure we have enough school supplies and enough clothing and enough backpacks so that all the children that have signed up can have what they need,” Rasmussen said.

Any foster family that still wants to sign up for school supplies must contract The Foster Network by Friday.