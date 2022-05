SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — East River Electric is making progress on restoring power to substations and customers.

At the height of the May 12 storm, 56 substations and seven municipal customers were damaged, the cooperative said in a news release. Another 20 areas had significant transmission structure damage.

As of 12 noon today, 17 substations and two municipal customers were without power. This impacts about 9,100 consumers.