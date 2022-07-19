SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of East 10th Street will be closed beginning Monday, July 25, according to a release from the SDDOT. No detour will be provided.

The area closed will be a stretch of 10th between Arrowhead Parkway and North Tumble Creek Circle. The release says Arrowhead Parkway will remain open throughout the project.

The street will be closed for the completion of utility work and is expected to reopen later this summer, by August 5.

You can find more info on the project on the SDDOT site.