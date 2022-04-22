SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — There was no rush of early voters when the polls opened Friday for absentee voting ahead of the June primary in South Dakota. Turnout was less than a trickle at the Minnehaha County auditor’s during the morning. But the lack of early voting, at this stage in the process, isn’t necessarily a bad thing for election workers.

In-person absentee voters were notably absent for much of this first day of early voting in Minnehaha County. No lines in the hallway. No people in the voting booths. It was so slow, Rhonda Bennett, who works for the county, decided to come upstairs to vote and avoid the crowds.

“It’s perfect. You show them your driver license. They verify who you are and you go vote. No lines,” Bennett said.

Bennett was just the third person to vote absentee within the first two hours of the polls opening. The slow start wasn’t a surprise to the auditor’s office. In fact, it was somewhat of a relief.

“It’s kind of nice to allow us to get our feet on the ground, get the kinks worked out, so we can serve people as they come in,” Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said.

The auditor’s office staff has been busy the last couple of days going over absentee ballots to check for any misprints to make sure that these ballots are as accurate as possible for the election.

“They were just misprinted. They had some wrong information on them, so through our proofing process discovered those and now working with the printer to get the corrected ones back to us,” Kyte said.

Absentee voting was a popular option for South Dakotans early in the pandemic in 2020. Election officials expect a drop-off in early voting this year.

“I’m guessing somewhere in-between that 25-30 percent, maybe. People do enjoy it. It’s convenient. But I don’t see it exceeding that. I think the 2020 is the high-water mark for absentee voting, but I could be wrong,” South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.

Early in-person voting is expected to pick up the closer we get to Election Day as campaigns heat up and voters get a better grasp of the candidates and issues. But for voters who’ve already made up their minds, voting early means carrying out their civic duty without the wait.

You can vote absentee on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building during regular business hours Mondays through Fridays.

If you’d like to apply for an absentee ballot, or see a sample ballot, you can get that information through the secretary of state’s website