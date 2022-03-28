SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls city election is coming up in just a few weeks.

March 28 was the kickoff of absentee voting in the municipal election.

Voters will be deciding the fate of the mayoral race, four city council contests, and a pair of ballot questions.

K.C. Wehde never misses an opportunity to vote.

She came to the Minnehaha County Administration Building on day one of early voting.

“I find that this is a very nice service, especially for people who are handicapped like myself. I don’t have to stand in a long line,” Voter K.C. Wehde said.

Larry Tentinger and his wife usually cast their ballots on election day, but they won’t be able to make it this year, so absentee is the way to go.

“An election like this is just as important as every other election, and wanted to be able to cast our vote to make a difference that way,” Voter Larry Tentinger said.

The Minnehaha County auditor is expecting closer-to-average absentee numbers this election, compared to a few years ago.

“Right now I think we’re probably going to settle back into a pre-COVID type of absentee volume. It could be a little more elevated, but I wouldn’t expect it to be anywhere close to 2020,” Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte said.

As election day draws closer, Wehde encourages others to look at their schedules and find a time to vote that works for them.

“I feel that if you don’t vote, then you have no right to even talk about the vote because your voice wasn’t heard and you chose for it not to be heard,” Wehde said.

March 28th was the deadline to register to vote in the municipal election.

If you are plan on casting an absentee ballot in person, you can go to the second floor of the county administration building.

Be sure to bring a photo ID.

If you plan on doing a mail-in absentee ballot you won’t want to waste any time because election day is April 12th.