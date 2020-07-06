Early morning structure fire escalates to three alarms in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire early Sunday morning in unincorporated Meade County.

At 2:30 a.m., a call came in of a structure fire threatening neighboring structures at 801 Virginia Lane. Officials say a second alarm was requested for additional help based on initial reports from dispatch.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed structure fire that was threatening nearby buildings, a recreational vehicle and passenger vehicles.

Authorities say due to limited manpower on a holiday weekend, a third alarm was requested. The first structure is considered a total loss.

A firefighter had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.