Early morning structure fire escalates to three alarms in Meade County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire early Sunday morning in unincorporated Meade County.

At 2:30 a.m., a call came in of a structure fire threatening neighboring structures at 801 Virginia Lane. Officials say a second alarm was requested for additional help based on initial reports from dispatch.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed structure fire that was threatening nearby buildings, a recreational vehicle and passenger vehicles.

Authorities say due to limited manpower on a holiday weekend, a third alarm was requested. The first structure is considered a total loss.

A firefighter had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests