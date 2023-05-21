SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say the man was shot in the area of 14th and Spring around 3 a.m. Sunday and walked to the Get N Go store at 14th and Minnesota where first-responders loaded him into an ambulance.

Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

A man who was near the scene at the time tells KELOLAND News that he heard as many as five gunshots.

Police are confirming that multiple shots were fired.