SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the west side of the city Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. to West Pine Meadows Place.

There were initial reports of multiple people inside the home at the time of the fire. But we don’t know their conditions at this time.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.