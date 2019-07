SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was at a fire on the east side of town, close to the intersection of 31st Street and South Stephen Avenue on Saturday morning.

This is just west of Harvey Dunn Elementary. According to a news release from the city, a fire went from a parked car to a garage and house.

An investigation says the fire began intentionally. The investigation is continuing.