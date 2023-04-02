MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WCCO) — The eaglet hatched on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam livestream last week has died after its nest fell from its tree Sunday morning.

The fall happened just before 8 a.m. The live stream showed the camera and trees shaking, possibly due to strong winds.

On Facebook, the DNR wrote that it found the chick, but it did not survive the fall.

“If you ask where the nest is, we ask that you refrain from visiting,” the DNR wrote.

WCCO has reached out to the DNR for more information.

On March 26, an egg in the nest hatched. The DNR said everything was looking up for the eaglet.

The Minnesota DNR EagleCam is in its 10th year. The female eagle there now has been nesting there for four years.