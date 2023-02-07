RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV.

Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.

Police say the driver was seen leaving the vehicle with alcohol bottles in her arms. She was found nearby.

Chae Leclaire, 31, was arrested for DUI, hit and run, reckless driving and vehicular battery.