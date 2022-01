EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte man, accused of hitting and killing a woman walking on the shoulder of a highway, is scheduled to change his plea.

Brian Picotte, Junior is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jonni Dupree in February of last year.

According to court documents, Picotte was driving drunk and sped off after hitting Dupree who died of her injuries.

He is scheduled to change his plea next week. He faces up to 8-years in prison.