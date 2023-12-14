PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)- An Eagle Butte man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Melvin Bagola III will spend a year behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay over $5,700 in restitution.

Officials say in September 2022, deputy U.S. Marshals tried to arrest Bagola when he ran into a home and slammed the door.

When a deputy marshal went in to get him, he jumped out a window and ran into a second home. Bagola later surrendered peaceably.