EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing a long list of charges in Eagle Butte following threats, kidnapping and assault on law enforcement.

On Tuesday evening, police responded to a report of a man making threats to another man, officials say.

When law enforcement arrived they say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

Police backed off and followed the man toward Main Street.

Authorities say they tried to de-escalate the situation, however, the suspect continued to behave erratically.

That’s when police used non-lethal force, however, the man was not impacted and ran away.

Investigators say the suspect then went into an apartment and held a child who has autism, hostage.

With the help of the suspect’s family, police were able to end the incident safely and arrested the man.