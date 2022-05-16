SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said.

“Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”

The movement of infested wood, including firewood, is a common way to spread EAB from one community to another, according to the news release. State and local quarantines are in place to help slow the spread, but it is important to remember not to move firewood. Firewood should be bought where it will be burned, the DANR said.

The state quarantine, which is in place year-round, prohibits the movement of any raw ash wood, such as logs, or firewood from any hardwood species out of Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. In addition, the city of Sioux Falls has banned the movement of ash wood from Memorial Day to Labor Day.