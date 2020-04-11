DWU wrestling coach reaches recruits with virtual tours

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Typically this is a busy time of year for colleges and universities looking to sign new recruits, but as we all know this year has been anything but typical.

That’s why Dakota Wesleyan has turned to the internet to try and reach student athletes who haven’t committed yet using virtual tours.

Casey Mouw is the head wrestling coach for DWU. Because the campus is shut down and he can’t bring in new recruits to tour Dakota Wesleyan’s facilities due to the threat of coronavirus, he’s created a series of online virtual tours of the Avera Fieldhouse and other athletic facilities for recruits to see.

“Obviously you want to get kids here and show them in person, but we can’t do that,” Mouw said.

“At DWU we really pride ourselves on bringing kids onto campus to show them in person what the feel is and meet people and engage people so it’s definitely been a challenge,” DWU Athletic Director Jon Hart said.

In the videos, Mouw walks them through the weight room…The Great Life Fitness room….the lockeroom…..the wrestling room and it’s all online for recruits to see.

“This is the busiest time of the year, as far as recruiting goes, right now you’re seeing a lot of coaches, like Casey, who are getting really creative with what they’re doing, to keep tabs with their recruits and stay engaged however they can,” DWU Athletic Director Jon Hart said.

Mouw says it’s opened up his eyes to a whole new way of recruiting.

“There’s been a lot of cases where we are recruiting kids from coast to coast and if we got a kid from California and trying to get him and his family to come out for a visit, just that alone is a pretty big commitment for them so this is a resource we turn to in that situation and I think it’s something we’re going to continue to use,” Mouw said. “Obviously it’s not ideal but I think going forward, everyone is staying pretty positive and carrying on with business as normal.”

