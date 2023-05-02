MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — It’s finals week at several colleges and universities.

Students at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell took a break from their studies so they could volunteer in the community through a program they started several years ago called DWU Cares.

DWU freshman Olivia Huber is one of 300 students from Wesleyan who volunteered in the community today as part of DWU Cares.

“My cheer and dance team is packing Snack Packs and those go home every single week for students who need a little more support in their homes. We did this week’s and next week’s and we also delivered this week’s snack packs,” Huber said.

DWU Cares was started by professor of religion and philosophy Joel Allen, who is also the director of the McGovern Center.

“The goal is to get all of our students engaged in community service and we have about 35-40 partners and we get off campus and do all kinds of stuff,” Allen said.

Students also picked up trash around Lake Mitchell, cleaned and vacuumed at a local church, raked at a golf course, even washed windows for a non-profit.

The president of DWU, who is in his first year, couldn’t be prouder.

“One of the things I really appreciate about both Mitchell and DWU is the tight relationship, obviously there are so many folks who live in Mitchell who work here, but even people who have no connection either being a student or a graduate, you still feel welcomed here and come to events and vice versa,” DWU President Dan Kittle said.

Kittle says DWU Cares is a project that’s perfect for the students and staff.

“This is an excellent expression of our mission to our colleagues out and doing service in our community and on campus,” Kittle said.

“It’s a real fun way to for us to make a difference in our community,” Allen said.

A community they are proud to be a part of.

“Yes most definitely,” Huber said.

DWU Cares is a two day event. it wraps up tomorrow as finals get underway.