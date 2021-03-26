DWU brings ‘Learn and Earn’ program to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Wesleyan University is thinking outside the box when it comes to higher education.

This fall it’s bringing a new full college-level program to Sioux Falls. It’s called ‘Learn and Earn.’ The best part — no textbooks and no tests.

Dakota Wesleyan has a nice campus in Mitchell, but this fall it’ll be branching out to Sioux Falls with the ‘Learn and Earn’ program.

“The learn and earn program for DWU is a 16-month associate of arts degree in Business Administration,” DWU Learn and Earn Coordinator Scott Schmidt said.

This is how it’ll work.

In the first four months, students will come to class in this building on South Main Ave in Sioux Falls and be trained how to fill professional roles within the Sioux Falls area.

“So all the skill sets that all industries say kids are missing nowadays when they enter: interpersonal communication, conflict management resolution; we will be working heavily on those skill sets the first four months,” Schmidt said.

From there they’ll enter the workforce and start earning money, sort of like a paid internship.

So far, DWU has partnered with Cor Trust Bank, Plains Commerce Bank, Weisser Distributing in Tea and Central States Manufacturing in Hartford.

“I think it’s a wonderful addition,” Denise Guzzetta said.

Denise Guzzetta, who is Vice President of Talent and Workforce Development for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation says the Learn and Earn program will help employers; especially the banking industry right now, find good workers.

“I think it compliments where a lot of people are at, in the fact, we have this continuous need to invest in ourselves and really grow our knowledge base and that’s what this program allows people to do,” Guzzetta said.

A win-win for the students and employers.

“The capacity of this program has the ability to impact several students lives along with workforce development here in Sioux Falls,” Schmidt said.

The new Learn and Earn program will officially launch in August of this year.



If you’d like to learn more about it and apply, click here.