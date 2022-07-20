SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The House of Representatives voted to pass a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act was passed with bipartisan support. 47 Republicans joined Democrats to approve it.

Supporters cite Justice Clarence Thomas’ separate opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, that the court should reconsider past precedent including same-sex marriage and access to contraception.

Representative Dusty Johnson voted against the bill.

KELOLAND News reached out to him for a statement. He says “access to contraception and gay marriage aren’t going anywhere.”

However, he says the bills Democrats put on the floor are rushed and overreaching attempts to play politics and that he can’t support them.